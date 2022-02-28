First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,135,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. 2,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,611. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.