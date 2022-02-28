First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 199.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $15,688,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.73. 3,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

