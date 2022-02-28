First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after acquiring an additional 445,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

CFG traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

