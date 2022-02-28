First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 321 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,110. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

