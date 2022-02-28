First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 365 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

