First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FSLR stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

