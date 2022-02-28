First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1,304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,332 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

FSLR opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

