First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.