First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
