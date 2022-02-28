Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.13. Five9 has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

