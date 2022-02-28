Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $208.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Five9 stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

