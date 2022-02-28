Flight Centre Travel Group Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of FGETF opened at $10.90 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

