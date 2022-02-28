Flux (FLUX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.85 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $330.09 million and $29.85 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 227,675,292 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

