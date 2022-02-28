Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $31.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 22.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 157,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

