Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$8.42-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of FL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. 410,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

