Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$8.42-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS.

FL stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 430,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

