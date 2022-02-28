Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $62.54. 139,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,724. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

