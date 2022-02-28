Fortis Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. 25,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,079. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.