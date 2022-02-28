Fortis Advisors LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $84.20 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.