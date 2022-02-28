Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

