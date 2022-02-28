Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
