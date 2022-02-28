ForTube Hits Market Cap of $24.73 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $24.73 million and $6.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

