Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Forward Air has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.