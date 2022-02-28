Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.40. 33,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 643,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of 448.33 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.