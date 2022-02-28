Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.40. 33,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 643,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of 448.33 and a beta of 1.64.
Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.