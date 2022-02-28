Fox Co. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FOX to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

FOXA stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

