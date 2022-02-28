Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

