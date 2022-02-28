Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $7,551,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

