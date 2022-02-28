Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,836 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 42.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 305.28%.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

