Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.41 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

