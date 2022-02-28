Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,900 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 312,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

