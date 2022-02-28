Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

