Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 99,545 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $18.11 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.