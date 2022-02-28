Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $190,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

