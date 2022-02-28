Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $13,913,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources stock opened at $116.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

