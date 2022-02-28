Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($69.32) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.12 ($75.14).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.08 ($2.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €57.80 ($65.68). 679,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.