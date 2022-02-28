Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

FRPT stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.58.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

