Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Funko were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

