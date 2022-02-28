Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.21 million and $257,320.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

