Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 2,500 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

FUSN stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.53. 16,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,595. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $324.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.