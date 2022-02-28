FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Issued By Barrington Research

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Koppers stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Koppers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Koppers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

