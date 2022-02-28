Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.20. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.78.

Galiano Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The stock has a market cap of C$170.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.73.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

