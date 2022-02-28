Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

