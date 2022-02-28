Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.