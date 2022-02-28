Garde Capital Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

