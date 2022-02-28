Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 5,956 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

