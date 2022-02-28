Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.