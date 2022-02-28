Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEMD. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £68.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

