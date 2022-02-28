General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 251,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. General Electric has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.