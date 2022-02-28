General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 605.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

