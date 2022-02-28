Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

