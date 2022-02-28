Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 706,633 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 923.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,633 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ME. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 4.23 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 3.85 and a 1 year high of 13.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.83.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

